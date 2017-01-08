Gold Chain Stolen From Chinese Tourist in Pattaya

At around 10:30pm on January 7th, police were called to investigate the theft of a 6 Baht gold chain, estimated to be worth around 120,000 Baht.

At the scene, police found the victim of the theft, Mr. Sun Biao, aged 25, from China. He was accompanied by some of his friends and other Chinese tourists.

Gold Chain Snatch 1 of 3

Mr. Biao explained to police that they had all been out for a nice meal, and whilst walking home, had stopped off to buy some items. He had noticed a motorbike had been driving behind them, but thought nothing of it until the motorbike approached quickly and snatched his gold chain that he was wearing. The motorbike made a quick getaway and police were called immediately.

Mr. Biao shoed police a photo of him wearing the chain as evidence, and went on to explain that he felt badly about the incident, not so much because of the value of the chain, but because it was given to him as a birthday gift 5 years ago and he had worn it every day since.

Police are now looking at cctv images in an attempt to catch the thief and return the gold to Mr. Biao as soon as possible. The investigation continues.