Suspected ‘cop’ driving Mercedes escapes without paying for gas

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is investigating viral videos of a Mercedes driver who filled up his tank at a gas station in Chachoengsao province then took off without paying on Wednesday night. The man was reportedly wearing an outfit resembling a police uniform

Police spokesman Songphol Wattanachai said the police are tracking down the Mercedes-driving gas thief and have vowed to prosecute him. If it turns out that he’s not a cop, the man will also face charges for impersonating an officer, Amarin TV reported.

The two videos, posted by Facebook user Tawat Songma, show the man in brown standing outside his Mercedes. In the second clip, the Mercedes driver attempts to drive away, with the gas station employee stretching out his arm to prevent him. They stop to talk briefly before the Mercedes leaves.

User Tawat Songma, who identified the man as a cop, wrote: “The officer said the car behind him will pay for the gas; after that, he sped out of the gas station. Please share this clip. I paid 920 Baht to the employees because I felt sorry for them.”

It was unclear whether Tawat Songma was the driver in the car behind the Mercedes or how he was relevant to the incident. The user was not available for comment.

Source: Coconuts