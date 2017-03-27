Hong Kong tourist dies after falling from 5th floor of Pattaya shopping mall

A man from Hong Kong has died after falling from the 5th floor of the Mike Shopping Mall located on Pattaya Beach Road.

The incident occurred around 7pm on Saturday evening.

Police and rescue workers attended the scene where they found Kwok Siu Chung, 52, lay face down on the ground floor. He was still alive at the time, but had suffered some serious injuries to the body.

Police said rescue workers gave him emergency treatment at the scene before declaring it safe to move the body to a local hospital for more treatment. Sadly, the victim passed away whilst receiving treatment at the hospital.

Pattaya News reported that staff at the mall initially tried to stop local journalists reporting the incident. They thought it may create a bad image for the shopping centre.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances to how the man died. They will be reviewing the cctv images from the area and will be taking any witness statements in an attempt to solve the mystery.

Source: Pattaya News