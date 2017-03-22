Cost of vice to skyrocket – cigarettes and soapy massage charges expected to rise dra

The Thai press – seeking clarification of new excise regulations – have reported that the cost of smoking and massage is to rise.

Reports suggested that the cost of lighting up is likely to increase by as much as five baht per cigarette.

Excise charges on bathing at massage parlors is set to go up by 1,000 baht a time.

Chief of the excise department Somchai Phoonsawat was trying to explain what the new ceilings previously announced meant as he accepted there was some confusion from the public.

But after his explanations there was still those who were perplexed by what it all meant. Exactly how the new arrangements would impact the costs to the public were still shrouded in jargon.

However, sanook.com screamed in a headline that smokers were being fleeced and people going for a soapy bath session would have to pay a lot more.

The changes to the excise gathering arrangements have been announced in the Royal Gazette and will become law or begin to become law after a 180 day period has passed.

The new laws will also have an effect on alcohol prices and the prices of playing cards.

Source: Sanook

  • Sexy Soi Six

    Looks like the cheap knock of copy cigarettes from Cambodia will be all the rage soon . And with a 1000 baht excise on a soap well the girls down along coconut bar will be in for some extra customers soon .

  • Ok now

    damn tea money a extra 1000 baht …………..the golden goose is cooked and eaten………….the fat ladies of the coconut bar are about to sing ???………last Ken out turn off the lights 😉