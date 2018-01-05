10,000 USD offered to get rid of Thai wife

A few months ago, we brought you the news that a U.S. reality TV show was featuring a broke older American man that couldn’t afford to marry his young Thai girlfriend.

The show, “90 Day Fiancé,” and the couple, Chanoknat “Annie” Suwan, 24, and David Toborowsky, 48, passed many hurdles during the show’s season and married in Kentucky during the final episode about a month ago.

However, David was still broke — he could barely afford the Thai wedding gold, buffalos, and a tiny dowry — and they were still unhappily living with David’s best friend, Chris Thienemen, his wife, and their baby.

However, on the recent reunion tell-all episode, it was revealed that all was still not well and Thienemen stepped in to offer Annie the sum of US$10,000 to leave and go back to Thailand.

There were allegations of her using David for a green card and of David being a cheater, deadbeat, and alcoholic.

She did not accept the monetary offer and her Instagram shows that the couple are still together and spent the holidays in Florida.

We wish them the best but this most recent post — in which the new wife poses with a big-ass rifle — shows that Annie might be familiarizing herself with life in the American South and that David better fix his shortcomings or get ready to answer to his wife. As her captions says, “Be a hunter or a victim…”

Ain’t love beautiful?

Source: Coconuts