Thailand to launch new 10 year multiple entry visa for over 50s

Foreigners in Thailand will soon be able to apply for a 10 year visa.

First proposed in November 2016 as a way to promote Thailand as a medical and wellness hub, Thaivisa understands the 10 year visa was this week formally approved by the Prime Minister.

The new Non O X visa will be available to anyone who is over 50 years of age and from one of the 14 countries listed below.

Applicants will need to have a minimum 3 million baht in a Thai bank account, or a combination of 1.8 million baht in the bank and income not less than 1.2 million baht.

The 3 million baht must be kept in the bank as a deposit for a period of one year but can be reduced to 1.5 million under certain conditions.

Criminal background checks are required on all applicants, who must also have valid medical insurance from a Thai insurance company for the duration of the visa.

Foreigners are not permitted to work while staying in Thailand on the visa and 90 day reports are still required.

The visa will cost 10,000 baht and will be valid for 5 years, before being renewed for a further 5 years.

The new Non O X visa will be available from 11 August, with an official announcement expected imminently.

The Non O X visa does not replace the current annual retirement extension.

Thailand 10 year visa in brief:

– Over 50s only

– 14 nationalities eligible: Japan, Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Canada and United States of America.

– Minimum 3 million baht in Thai bank account

– or combination of 1. 8 million in the bank and income not less than 1.2 million

– 3 million baht must be kept in account for one year, can be reduced to 1.5 million under certain conditions

– Criminal background check from country you hold passport

– Health insurance provided by Thai company, Outpatient coverage minimum 40,000 baht, Inpatient coverage not less than 100,000 thousand baht

– Not permitted to work

– Unlimited entry valid for 5 years

– Fee is 10,000 baht

– 90 day report still required.

– Visa issued in two 5 year periods

Source: Thai Visa