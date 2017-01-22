“Big Thanks” Lucky draw for Sophon Cable TV customers

On Saturday January 21st, Sophon Cable held their annual Lucky Prize Draw at the Central festival shopping centre in South Pattaya.

The “Big Thanks” event takes place every year at different locations, and is a way for the cable network to say thank you to all their loyal customers. Food and drinks were available for their guests, who were all waiting for the showpiece finale.

Massive prizes were on offer this year, with top prize being a House, in the up market estate of Wan Siree. Second prize was a healthy bank booster to the tune of 2.7 million Baht, with third prize taking home a brand new Toyota Vios.

Other prizes included half a million Baht cash, a brand new motorbike, TV’s, Mobile phones and many more.

A fantastic evening was enjoyed by all who attended, and once again Sophon Cable would like to thank all of their existing and future customers for their continued support.