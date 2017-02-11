1 Dead and another Injured in Young Biker Gang Crash

By Danny Boy -
Fatal motorbike crash kills 1 and leaves another with serious injuries

At around 8:30pm on February 10th, Police and Emergency services were called to the Chon Buri Sports stadium, where a bike crash had taken place involving 2 young bikers from the same gang.

crash
Arriving at the scene, police found both bodies of the young Thai men, aged 17 and 18 respectively, lying motionless in the middle of the road. Ambulance services treated both bodies at the scene, wrapping some nasty cuts and giving CPR, before it was safe enough to transport the bodies to hospital.

Unfortunately, only 1 of the victims made it to hospital, whilst the other sadly passed away on the way.

Speaking to an eye witness to the accident, they told police that the 2 young gang members were racing their bike aggressively, before one of them decided to pull a wheelie. He quickly lost control of his bike end ended up crashing into his friend. Friends of the two victims rushed over to assist, but due to the extent of the injuries, emergency services were quickly called.

A local in the area later told reporters that the gang came to the sports stadium quite often, making loud noises, driving aggressively, and generally being a nuisance to locals. Many reports have been filed to police regarding the problem, but as of yet, nothing has been done to help.

  • Ken Anderson

    More is the pity they are not both dead.
    Apart from that, good result I would say, Thailand’s roads are safer as a result of this moron’s demise.
    I would like to say let’s hope other members of this brain dead gang will learn from this incident, but we all know that will never happen.

    • soidog

      They will have a race and pull wheelies in his memory.

      • Tony Akhurst

        And maybe they will be as lucky as his friends.

  • salford33

    Police did not need bother about unsociable behaviour, small things escalate!! On the bright side the gang have took it upon themselves to eradicate the problem.

  • Ken

    What a great loss to Thai society that this budding brain surgeon has met his demise.

  • Jack La Motta

    ” Live fast die young ” The Carnage continues…………………………….R.I.P. , more waste of young lives

  • cfcjeff59

    Certainly a case of “Live fast die young” but unlike the two Kens i derive no pleasure from the death of another Thai teenager, nor wish the death of the other.
    The flag of racism and hatred is flying high, you are both sad and pathetic individuals.

    • ken

      Instead of just attacking people, try contributing some value to the discussion. Don’t be a dunce and your endless attacks are quite boring.

    • Ken

      Yes, I derive lots of pleasure from the death of anti-social vermin like that, as that’s one less moron to endanger the lives of innocent people.