Fatal motorbike crash kills 1 and leaves another with serious injuries

At around 8:30pm on February 10th, Police and Emergency services were called to the Chon Buri Sports stadium, where a bike crash had taken place involving 2 young bikers from the same gang.

Arriving at the scene, police found both bodies of the young Thai men, aged 17 and 18 respectively, lying motionless in the middle of the road. Ambulance services treated both bodies at the scene, wrapping some nasty cuts and giving CPR, before it was safe enough to transport the bodies to hospital.

Unfortunately, only 1 of the victims made it to hospital, whilst the other sadly passed away on the way.

Speaking to an eye witness to the accident, they told police that the 2 young gang members were racing their bike aggressively, before one of them decided to pull a wheelie. He quickly lost control of his bike end ended up crashing into his friend. Friends of the two victims rushed over to assist, but due to the extent of the injuries, emergency services were quickly called.

A local in the area later told reporters that the gang came to the sports stadium quite often, making loud noises, driving aggressively, and generally being a nuisance to locals. Many reports have been filed to police regarding the problem, but as of yet, nothing has been done to help.